Sixty-one arrested in Bihar's Bagaha communal violence

Patna, Aug 24 A day after the communal violence hit Bihar's Bagaha district, the local police on Thursday arrested 61 members from both the communities.

Sharing the details with the media, Kailash Prasad, the SDPO of Bagaha claimed that seven FIRS have been registered against 472 known and 1,600 unknown persons in the town police station.

"We have urged the people to avoid getting provocative on the basis of rumours. The police department has taken swift action against the accused from both the communities. We are making efforts to identify more accused who were involved in communal violence during Mahaviri Akhara March on August 21," Prasad said.

The accused were involved in physical assault during Mahaviri march. Some of them are accused of provoking the people to attack a particular community. The situations in both the districts are normal at the moment.

In the wake of the violence, the state Home Ministry has already suspended the internet services for two days.

The home department has taken the decision on the report of district magistrate and SP of Bagaha and Motihari.

During Nagpanchami on Monday, more than 12 persons were injured in a violent clash between two communities.

A similar situation arose during Mahaviri march in Ratanmala mosque under town police station Bagaha. During the march, some people protested against Mahaviri Akhara leading to clashes between them.

Similar incidents were reported from East Champaran district as well, when violent clashes broke out in Mehsi and Kalyanpur villages.

