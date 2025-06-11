Skill Development Institute empowers Andhra Pradesh youth under PMKVY

Visakhapatnam, June 11 The Skill Development Institute (SDI) in Visakhapatnam, operating under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), has emerged as a beacon of hope for the youth of Andhra Pradesh. By offering free vocational training, quality infrastructure, and assured placement support, the institute is transforming lives - particularly for students from economically weaker backgrounds.

As part of the initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost employability through skill training, the SDI has become a lifeline for thousands of young aspirants across the region. Many students who have undergone training at the institute expressed their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the opportunities they received.

"I completed my intermediate course and joined the SDI to enhance my skills," one enthusiastic student said.

“There are so many facilities here - like a canteen, hostel, classrooms - and all of them are completely free. This institute is a blessing for uneducated and unemployed youth, especially from poor families. I’m thankful I found this opportunity."

Another student added: "I learned communication skills here, and my goal is to secure a good job and take care of my parents. This institute is helping me work towards that dream."

Mohammad Zafar, a student from Visakhapatnam, recalled how he discovered the scheme.

"I found out about this through my seniors. I checked the reviews on Google, and they were impressive. What caught my attention was that all facilities and training are provided free of cost. Initially, I was sceptical about the quality because it’s free, but my perception changed completely once I joined. The infrastructure, the food, the water, and especially the quality of training—it’s all top-notch."

Anusha, another trainee, said: "This course has been incredibly helpful in enhancing my knowledge. As a mechanical engineering student, this training adds value to my specialisation. Thanks to PM Modi, we are receiving free courses and accommodation."

Devendra, who graduated from a top engineering college, said: "After graduation, I was placed in Chennai, but my passion lies in fire and safety. I couldn’t afford the fees for such courses, but when I heard about this free program, I didn’t hesitate. I’m from a financially weak background, and I am truly thankful to PM Modi for this opportunity."

S.P. Chakradhar, who recently completed a BTech in mechanical engineering, said he enrolled in a renewable energy course at the SDI.

"I’ve always been interested in this field, and now I’m getting trained for free. I’m really grateful to PM Modi."

Rupizita, another BTech graduate, echoed similar sentiments.

"I learned about the SDI from my seniors. Everything here—from faculty to classrooms—is well-organised. I’m learning valuable soft skills like communication and presentation. This will definitely help in my career, and I thank PM Modi for making this possible."

The Skill Development Institute in Visakhapatnam is part of a larger national effort through PMKVY, which was launched in 2015 to equip youth with industry-relevant skills. The scheme aims to provide Short-Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certifications to make India’s workforce globally competitive.

Following the success of PMKVY 1.0, where over 19 lakh candidates were trained, PMKVY 2.0 was launched in October 2016 with an ambitious target of training one crore youth by 2020.

Building on this momentum, PMKVY 3.0 was launched in January 2021 to train an additional 8 lakh youth. This phase introduced specialised programs like the Customised Crash Course Programme for COVID Warriors (CCCP-CW) and the Skill Hub Initiative (SHI), aligning vocational education with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under PMKVY 3.0, 7.37 lakh candidates were trained, including 1.20 lakh under CCCP-CW and 1.8 lakh under SHI.

The current phase, PMKVY 4.0, is being implemented across the country since FY 2022-2023, continuing the government’s commitment to skilling India’s youth. Placement opportunities for certified candidates have been a key focus, ensuring the training results in real employment outcomes.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Visakhapatnam Skill Development Institute continues to serve as a prime example of the scheme’s impact. As per recent data, across India, thousands have benefited under the STT and RPL categories, with hundreds placed in meaningful jobs. In the neighbouring state of Goa alone, 2,702 candidates were trained, with 481 placed over the last five years.

