Skill development key to jobs and industrial growth in Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday called upon students to hone their skills in any field of their choice, to be industry-ready and secure an employment, within Odisha itself.

While addressing the students during the closing ceremony of the Odisha Skills Competition 2025-26 here, Majhi said, “A large-scale industrialisation process has now started in Odisha. If people make themselves skilled in any field, they will find employment within Odisha itself, as our objective is to achieve excellence at every level of the skills sector.”

The Chief Minister further stated that Skills are extremely necessary for a sustainable development and economic progress of the state.

“The more our youth become skilled and confident, the better they can shape a bright future for themselves. This, in turn, will help in realisation of the vision of a ‘Sammrudha Odisha’ by 2036 and a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. When the future of the youth is bright, the future of Odisha will also be bright,” said Majhi.

He also underscored that the three main pillars of the state’s industrialisation goals include infrastructure development, creation of a favourable environment for industrial establishment, and skill development. The Chief Minister noted that efforts are on by the state government to make a great industrial ecosystem in Odisha by strengthening all these sectors.

Over the past 18 months, projects worth Rs 6.15 lakh crore have been approved, which are expected to generate employment for 3.64 lakh people.

CM Majhi further stated that the government is making efforts to enhance students’ skills. The Utkarsh ITI Scheme has been approved by the state Cabinet.

He said 47 ITIs across the state will be upgraded into Centres of Excellence, with improved infrastructure and advanced skill-based training facilities. Additionally, AI laboratories are being established in nine ITIs across the state to promote skill development in the field of artificial intelligence.

On the occasion, CM Majhi felicitated students who delivered outstanding performances in Odisha Skills Competition 2025-26.

