Skill yatra targeting students launched in Assam’s Kokrajhar

Guwahati, Nov 18 The ceremonial inauguration of Skill Yatra, a skill awareness initiative by the Assam Skill Development Mission to attract school and college students in the state was held in Kokrajhar on Monday, officials said.

The event was organised at the Girls' College Auditorium Hall in Kokrajhar. According to an official statement, this programme aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the "Skill Capital of the World."

“The Skill Yatra aims to raise awareness about skill development opportunities and equip youth with essential skills for employment, empowering them to build better careers,” the statement added.

A senior official said that the “Skill Yatra” targets students from Class 9 to degree level in government schools and colleges.

“It is designed to raise awareness about skill-based education and inform students about diverse opportunities within and outside the state,” he added.

A key feature of the programme is the Skill Yatra Van, which was flagged off by the Additional District Commissioner of Kokrajhar, Kabita Deka, and other guests during the event.

The van will travel across the region, conducting psychometric tests to assess students’ interests and aptitudes in various skills. These online tests will help students identify potential career paths based on their interests, followed by counselling sessions that will provide guidance on available livelihood opportunities and career options.

Kabita Deka emphasised the evolving career landscape, particularly for women. She highlighted how traditional job roles, such as teaching and nursing, are no longer the only career paths available to women.

With increasing competition for government jobs, government officials pointed out that acquiring specific skills can significantly enhance employability.

She urged students to identify their strengths and interests to make informed decisions about their career paths.

She stressed that the Skill Yatra programme would provide students with the tools to embark on a journey of continuous learning and professional growth while fostering a supportive community of educators, industry experts, and professionals.

The event was attended by Dhajen Basumatary, District Training Officer of Kokrajhar, Dr. Dimacha D. Mwchahary, Principal of Kokrajhar Government College, Dr. Ada Ram Basumatary, Principal of Girls’ College, Kokrajhar, along with officials, students, and teachers.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor