SKM and BKU Plan Prayer Meeting to Honor Shubh Karan Singh, Urges Farmers and Labourers to Join

A week following the demise of Shubhkaran Singh amidst confrontations between protesting farmers and Haryana security forces at the Khanauri border point, the Punjab Police filed a murder case on Wednesday night.On Thursday Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher requested farmers laborers nd women from nearby states such as Punjab and Haryana to join prayers.

While talking to media Sarwan Singh said that “We did his (Shubh Karan Singh) last rites. The agitation is continuing at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. On March 3, a prayer meeting will be organised by the country’s two big forums (SKM and BKU) in Balloh village. We request all the farmers, laborers and women from nearby states such as Punjab and Haryana to join it.”

Who is ShubhKaran ?

Shubhkaran, a 21-year-old resident of Bathinda, lost his life, while 12 security personnel sustained injuries during the clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The altercation transpired as certain protesting farmers attempted to advance towards police barriers erected to impede their "Delhi Chalo" march.