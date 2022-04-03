SL Navy arrests 12 TN fishermen, seizes 1 boat

Chennai, April 3 The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday arrested 12 fishermen Tamil Nadu who had inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and also seized one mechanised boat

The state's fishermen association leader have condemned the arrest.

J. Jesudasan, leader of fishermen association of Ramanathapuram, told : "The Sri Lankan Navy is arresting Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu regularly. We condemn this action by the Sri Lankan Navy strongly. The mechanised boat that was used by the fishermen was also impounded by the Sri Lankans."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must intervene in the issue and bring relief to the Indian fishermen from state.

With Sunday's arrest, the number of fishermen from Tamil Nadu currently under Sri Lankan custody has increased to 103.

The fishermen from Ramanathapuram and Thangachimadom had ventured into the sea in different boats on Saturday night.

On Sunday it was found that one boat had not returned and on inquiry it was found the fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Naval authorities.

Sources told that the arrested fishermen and the boat were taken to Mailadi fishing harbour in Sri Lanka and will be handed over to the fisheries inspector in Jaffna for further action.

The Sri Lankan Navy in a statement on Sunday said that they chased away several Indian fishing boats from the Delft Island area and one trawler which remained in the sea with 12 fishermen was arrested and their vessel impounded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor