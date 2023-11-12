Slapgate victim in UP gets admission to another school on SC directive

Agra, Nov 12 The boy who was slapped in his school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, has been given admission in the reputed Shardein School on the directives of the Supreme Court.

District officials took the boy to the school to complete the necessary paperwork and the boy’s father Mohammad Irshad said, “Several officials, including the sub divisional magistrate, visited our house on Friday and took my son to Shardein School. They assured us that all study expenses would be covered by the administration. The admission process is underway and I am hopeful that he will be back in school soon.”

Irshad expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for addressing their struggle with admission.

“After the incident, we faced difficulties getting our son admitted to a new school. Now, I see a ray of hope for his future. The admission procedures at Shardein School are almost complete with the help of local officials,” he said.

Irshad also raised concerns about the delay in the accused teacher's arrest, mentioning the possible involvement of politicians.

The SC had also instructed the UP home department to arrange for an expert agency to counsel the victim and other students involved in the incident.

Shubham Shukla, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, said, “Tata Institute of Social Sciences will be counselling the boy, and we are in contact with the institute.”

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, has been charged under more stringent IPC Section 295-A for deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, police said. A charge sheet will be filed in court soon.'

This incident in August involved a teacher in Khubbapur village encouraging students to hit the boy, leading to a widely circulated video and public outrage. The distressing video showed the frightened boy weeping while being repeatedly slapped by classmates, while another clip captured the teacher encouraging the students to 'whack him harder".

