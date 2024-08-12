Small investors gave firm reply to Hindenburg-Cong conspiracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi, Aug 12 Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday described Hindenburg Research’s latest report as a co-ordinated conspiracy between the US-based short-seller and Congress party and said that the country’s small investors have given a befitting reply to the mischievous plot to hurt India’s interests.

He claimed that it was brought with an ulterior motive to disturb the steady and firm growth in Indian stock markets. He also accused the Congress party of pursuing ‘toolkit’ and ‘chit politics’.

The BJP MP said that the Indian stock markets stood firm and robust despite fresh attempts to derail it and heaped praise on the small investors for believing and standing by the India growth story.

“Small investors have firm faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Today, they have reinforced their belief and rejected attempts by foreign elements to hurt Indian markets. They deserve a pat on their back on this,” Prasad added.

He also recalled many scams of the UPA I and II era and said that the big-ticket scams under the Manmohan Singh government never instilled confidence among the common people.

“On the other hand, India under the Modi government is set to become the world’s third-largest economy in the world. Stock markets are surging to new levels, and foreign investors are making a beeline for India,” he added.

Notably, the stock markets didn’t see any turbulence and turmoil on Monday, as anticipated by Opposition leaders in the wake of the findings by the Hindenburg Research.

The BJP MP also blasted the US-based short-seller for attacking the country’s institutions and not adhering to the country's laws.

“Hindenburg was given notice by the Security Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) in July. Rather than replying to the charges, it came with a fresh set of baseless and malicious charges against the market regulator,” he said.

“After being rebuffed by the people of India, Congress party, its INDIA bloc allies and the toolkit gang have conspired together to usher in economic anarchy and instability in India,” he told the scribes in a presser earlier.

