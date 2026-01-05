Smart Khakis‘ scheme drives major crackdown on drugs, illicit liquor in Coimbatore rural district

Coimbatore, Jan 5 The Coimbatore rural district police recorded major success in curbing drug peddling and the illegal liquor trade in 2025, with officials attributing the improved enforcement largely to the implementation of the ‘Smart Khakis’ scheme, which ensured continuous patrolling and strengthened visible policing across rural areas.

According to data compiled by the Coimbatore rural police, a total of 670 kg of narcotic substances were seized during the year in 464 drug peddling cases, leading to the arrest of 556 accused people.

Police officials described the figures as a significant achievement and one of the most sustained anti-narcotics drives carried out in the district in recent years.

District Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan said several preventive and enforcement measures were introduced in 2025 to strengthen law and order in the district.

“The past year saw the launch of the ‘Smart Khakis’ scheme, under which police personnel were deployed on a shift basis to patrol the entire Coimbatore rural district around the clock,” he said.

Under the initiative, patrol teams were specifically tasked with visiting isolated villages, vulnerable stretches, and crime-prone hotspots in rural areas. This strategy, the SP noted, played a crucial role in preventing crimes and ensuring faster intervention.

“The continuous presence of police personnel acted as a deterrent. Their regular visits to sensitive locations helped us identify suspicious activities early and prevent offences,” he added.

Pointing out that seizures of narcotic substances increased by 52 per cent in 2025, Karthikeyan said the results were achieved through strict enforcement, Intelligence-based operations, and special drives carried out by the rural district police.

He emphasised that the increase reflected improved detection and policing rather than a rise in drug-related activity.

The Coimbatore rural police also intensified action against the illegal sale and manufacture of alcohol during the year. As part of the drive, police conducted 12,940 raids and registered 3,921 cases. The seizures included 4,484 litres of illicit liquor, 8,987 litres of toddy, 5,145 litres of rectified spirit, and 150 litres of fermented wash.

In addition, ₹83,882 in cash and 10 vehicles used in the illegal trade were seized from the accused.

Police officials said the success of the operations highlighted the importance of sustained patrolling, visible policing, and focussed enforcement in maintaining law and order across Coimbatore’s rural regions.

