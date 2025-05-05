Smoke detected again at Kozhikode Medical College’s new block during inspection

Kozhikode, May 5 Just three days after smoke engulfed the newly inaugurated Rs 195-crore block of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital -- which houses the casualty department -- smoke was again detected on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred while officials from the Electrical Inspectorate were inspecting the site of the short circuit that took place on Friday night.

The earlier incident on Friday had sparked a controversy after five patients died. However, hospital authorities clarified that the deaths were not due to the smoke, stating that four of the patients were terminally ill, and one had been brought in dead.

Following the initial incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed Health Minister Veena George to visit the hospital. After her visit, she announced that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted and that patients would only be relocated back to the building after it is deemed safe.

On Monday, Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan, who visited the hospital following reports of renewed smoke, said the hospital principal had informed him that around 20 patients were present on the third floor at the time.

“I will bring this matter to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the building was funded under a Central government project. I will also write to Chief Minister Vijayan. A detailed probe is urgently needed -- covering every stage from construction to commissioning,” said Raghavan.

The hospital principal later clarified that the smoke was detected in an unused room on the sixth floor. The inspection team had noticed a spark during the checks, which caused a brief smoke incident that was quickly brought under control.

Meanwhile, Congress workers gathered at the hospital, demanding a thorough investigation, stating that most patients at the facility belong to economically weaker sections.

BJP workers had also raised concerns after Friday’s incident, while CPI(M) cadres remained largely silent.

Attempting to calm tensions, Kozhikode Corporation Mayor Beena Philip, from the ruling CPI(M), urged the media not to sensationalise the issue and create panic among the public.

