Smoke-free kitchens: Ujjwala Yojana brings relief to rural women in Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband

New Delhi, June 28 In the quiet tribal village of Atarmara, located in Chhura block of Gariyaband district, Chhattisgarh, a silent transformation is taking place inside kitchens.

Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, cooking, once a smoky and time-consuming ordeal, has now become faster, cleaner, and healthier for the women of the village.

Under this flagship scheme by the central government, poor rural women are provided with free LPG gas connections and stoves, aimed at replacing traditional chulhas that burn wood, coal, or dung cakes. For the women of Atermara, this change has brought immense relief.

A beneficiary talking to IANS from Gariyaband expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative. “We are really thankful to Prime Minister Modi,” said the beneficiary.

“Earlier, cooking on the chulha used to take hours. Collecting firewood, lighting it, and enduring the thick smoke made it a difficult task. The smoke caused eye irritation, headaches, and breathing issues. Now, with the LPG gas, cooking takes much less time and there’s no smoke in the house,” she added.

Another woman beneficiary added, “We are getting free cylinders under this scheme. It has made our lives easier. Earlier, the entire kitchen would be filled with smoke. Our eyes used to burn, and our children also suffered from the effects. But now, our homes are smoke-free, and cooking is quick and safe.”

A third beneficiary echoed the same experience: “This scheme has saved us time and protected our health. Life has truly become better for us women.”

All three women were united in their appreciation for the scheme, which they believe has brought real, tangible change to their lives.

The success of the Ujjwala Yojana in villages like Atermara showcases the far-reaching impact of targeted welfare initiatives.

