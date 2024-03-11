Smoke on DTC Bus: Heavy Smoke Seen Blowing Out of Delhi Government Bus on Janpath Road - WATCH
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2024 10:23 AM2024-03-11T10:23:46+5:302024-03-11T10:24:39+5:30
Smoke was seen billowing out of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in the Janpath Road area on Monday, March ...
Smoke was seen billowing out of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in the Janpath Road area on Monday, March 11. However, it couldn't be determined if the bus caught fire and any of the passengers were harmed.
Watch Video:
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy smoke was seen rising out of a DTC bus, travelling in the Janpath Road area today. The bus was later stopped. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IrupAy5J6M— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024
According to sources, the bus was stopped, and all the passengers were evacuated. The video of the bus has gone viral on social media. Further details into the incident are awaited.
Last year in March, a DTC bus caught fire at the Britannia Chowk area due to extreme heat. The fire was doused by 5 pm in the evening, and no one was injured in the incident.Open in app