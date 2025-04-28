Smriti Irani addresses Yuva Sansad at O.P. Jindal Global University on equity, development, gender, and representation

Sonipat (Haryana), April 28 Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani addressed the Yuva Sansad and the students of O.P. Jindal Global University at a wide-ranging interactive discussion on the theme: 'Lok Sabha, Constituent Assembly & Special Sitting of the Cabinet Committee for Security & National Security Council'.

Taking the discourse directly to the students themselves, the former Union Minister stated that any seasoned politician will be able to engage with constructive criticism. In a candid display of discussion and debate, Irani did not choose to give a speech to the students but preferred a direct interaction where she was asked penetrating and incisive questions in an extempore manner, opening herself to debate in every form.

She reassured the students and participating guests that she wanted it to be known that she is ensuring a free-wheeling debate, not just with those who agreed with her politics, but from the other side of the ideological divide too. "As none of the students of questioners are known to me, this will be a democratic and open interaction," she said. "I would never dissuade people from criticising. But there are some who would criticise because it is politically prudent for them. There are some who would criticise because it's politically beneficial to them, and I think a seasoned politician knows how to distinguish between the two, so there is nothing wrong with criticism. I think that's the quintessential vibrancy of our democracy. I do not know how many would critique me, but I'm seasoned enough to know that I have a clear position. I think that if you're opening yourself up for constructive critique, that's a good politician."

O.P. Jindal Global University Founding Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, welcoming Irani, said: "We are privileged today to be joined by a very distinguished Chief Guest for the valedictory ceremony: Smriti Zubin Irani, former Union Minister for Human Resource Development and holder of several other important portfolios. I would like to briefly highlight ten major initiatives led by Irani across her various ministerial roles: Establishment of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF); Launch of Swayam: A free online learning platform for all; Creation of Imprint India: a framework to promote indigenous research; Strengthening Girl Child Education through Pragati and Udaan with scholarships, mentorship programmes, and targeted efforts to enhance female participation in STEM education; Implementation of the GIAN Programme to foster collaboration between international scholars and Indian institutions; Promotion of Early Childhood Nutrition; Amendment of the POCSO Act in strengthening child protection laws, including the death penalty, for sexual offences against minors; Skill Development in the Textile Sector training over 400,000 workers across 16 Indian states; Boosting Technical Textiles while Expanding Educational Access for Minority Communities; and strengthened programmes like Naya Savera, free coaching for competitive exams and work towards enhancing opportunity for students from minority backgrounds to access higher education and professional training."

On gender equality and education, Irani said: "During my 10 years as a policymaker, I passed bills in both houses of Parliament on gender and education. Both houses of Parliament unanimously passed all the bills. It is also incumbent upon the individual who is at that time responsible for that office to create that kind of bond and respect, to create enough space for everybody to believe that they are being heard, and to believe that they are party to the change that we hope to legislatively bring. I was a member of the Opposition when the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace Bill was presented. I was a member of the Opposition when the Nirbhaya Bill was presented, and in both circumstances, in the Rajya Sabha, I spoke on behalf of all political organisations."

On AI and Equity, she quoted a study where a researcher studied 133 AI models in the world and found that generative AI, which takes in all the information that is available on the internet currently, and then builds the algorithms accordingly, has not brought together any ecosystem that actually can leverage equity. "So, if you're talking about AI and learning, India is a country of 16,000 dialects, over 125 constitutionally recognised languages, and AI does recognise any of them!"

The former Minister also spoke about the dichotomy between industry and environment, the rationale and importance of representative reservation for women in local government and many other topics and questions which the students asked her directly.

Prof Karan Kataria, Rajya Sabha Research Fellow and Lecturer, Jindal Global Law School, gave an overview about the Indian Policy Forum. He said that it is an organisation that not only serves as a platform to discuss, debate or deliberate, but to understand, and uncover the why and the how of policy making. The forum not only questions and critiques the policies of policy makers, but also attempts to harmonise, construct and contribute to the idea of Bharat.

Deans, Vice Deans, and faculty members of the JGU, including Prof (Dr) Nitesh Bansal, Professor and Vice Dean, Jindal School of Public Health and Human Development, were also present at the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor