Smriti Irani slams Cong for turning down invitation to attend Ram Mandir inauguration

Patna, Jan 10 BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed the Congress for turning down the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22.

“It is not surprising that the Congress will not attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir. Sonia Gandhi has even filed documents saying that there is no relevance of Lord Ram. Today, Congress has proved again what it stands for after refusing to go to the Pran Pratishta of Ram Lala in Ayodhya,” Irani said.

She said that Congress and other political parties of “INDI alliance” also proved that they are against Sanatan Dharma.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra had invited leaders from various political parties for the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22.

The invitation was also send to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adir Ranjan Choudhary

However, Congress has declined the invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying that Lord Ram is worshipped by millions of people and the religion is a personal matter however the RSS and BJP have made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya.

“Honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly a RSS/BJP event,” the Congress in a statement said.

