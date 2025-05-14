SMS Stadium in Jaipur gets bomb threat yet again; security enhanced

Jaipur, May 14 Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium has received a bomb threat for the fourth time in just seven days, after which security was stepped up.

The latest threat email, sent to the official ID of the Rajasthan Sports Council, carried the subject line 'HMX Bomb Blast Sawai Mansingh Stadium Operation Prabhakar Divij' and included a chilling message warning, "Don't mess with Pakistan. We have sleeper cells in India. Your hospitals will also be blown up for Operation Sindoor."

Authorities have intensified investigations and are treating these recurring threats with utmost seriousness.

The possibility of an organised attempt to create panic, referencing foreign sleeper cells and retaliation for counter-terror operations, is being probed. Security has also been increased at metro stations, hospitals, and other public infrastructure.

With the IPL matches scheduled soon, ensuring public safety has become the top priority for Rajasthan's law enforcement agencies, said officials.

Confirming the incident, Sports Council president Neeraj K Pawan said the state government has adopted extra precautions this time in the wake of bomb threats.

"We are enhancing four-step security measures. We will be deploying extra police and bouncers. We have increased the number of cameras and repaired the faulty ones," he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Sports Council Secretary Rajendra Singh Sisodia stated that this is the fourth such threat targeting the stadium.

He said the email not only threatened the stadium but also mentioned attacks on hospitals. The matter has been reported to the police, and cybercrime experts have joined the investigation to trace the sender. In the meantime, 24/7 security has been ramped up at the stadium with guards stationed at all key locations.

This is not the first such incident in Jaipur recently.

Earlier bomb threats to the stadium were reported on May 8, May 12, and May 13.

On May 9, the Jaipur Metro also received a bomb threat through email, warning of explosions at both the metro station and on trains, again referencing 'Operation Sindoor'.

On February 20, a bomb threat was emailed to SMS Medical College, which was discovered on February 22.

Similarly, on October 4, 2023, over 100 airports across India, including Jaipur International Airport, received bomb threat emails. The message sent to CISF officials said, "Let us compete alone with the most powerful countries of the world. There will be boom... boom... boom everywhere."

