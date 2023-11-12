Smuggled from Myanmar, drugs valued at Rs 42cr seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 12 The Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police in a joint raid seized 15.9 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 42 crore in Mizoram on Sunday, an official said.

According to officials, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, acting on secret information, seized the 15.9 kg methamphetamine tablets, contained in soap boxes, from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, bordering Myanmar.

The drug peddler, who possessed the drugs, smuggled from Myanmar, however, fled the spot when the security personnel recovered the methamphetamine tablets, also locally called Yaba tablet or party tablet.

These drugs valued at Rs 42 crore were seized 48 hours after the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police in a joint operation, seized heroin valued at Rs 18.30 crore, Indian currencies worth Rs 1.21 crore and arrested five Myanmar nationals from Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday. Mizoram's 510 km unfenced borders with Myanmar have become an easy corridor for drugs smuggling in northeast India.

