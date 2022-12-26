Smuggled in from Myanmar, Colobus monkeys, crocodile seized in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 26 Mizoram police have seized two Colobus monkeys and a crocodile which were smuggled in from Myanmar, the police said on Monday.

Officials said that the alert police of Saiphai out-post in Kolasib District on Sunday night rescued the two Colobus monkeys and a crocodile, which were being ferried in a vehicle.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle, Jakir Hussein Barbhuiya (35), a resident of Assam's Cachar district.

