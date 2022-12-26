Smuggled in from Myanmar, Colobus monkeys, crocodile seized in Mizoram

By IANS | Published: December 26, 2022 07:54 PM 2022-12-26T19:54:04+5:30 2022-12-26T20:05:08+5:30

Aizawl, Dec 26 Mizoram police have seized two Colobus monkeys and a crocodile which were smuggled in from ...

Smuggled in from Myanmar, Colobus monkeys, crocodile seized in Mizoram | Smuggled in from Myanmar, Colobus monkeys, crocodile seized in Mizoram

Smuggled in from Myanmar, Colobus monkeys, crocodile seized in Mizoram

Next

Aizawl, Dec 26 Mizoram police have seized two Colobus monkeys and a crocodile which were smuggled in from Myanmar, the police said on Monday.

Officials said that the alert police of Saiphai out-post in Kolasib District on Sunday night rescued the two Colobus monkeys and a crocodile, which were being ferried in a vehicle.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle, Jakir Hussein Barbhuiya (35), a resident of Assam's Cachar district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Jakir hussein barbhuiya Jakir hussein barbhuiya