Smuggled in from Myanmar, Colobus monkeys, crocodile seized in Mizoram
By IANS | Published: December 26, 2022 07:54 PM 2022-12-26T19:54:04+5:30 2022-12-26T20:05:08+5:30
Aizawl, Dec 26 Mizoram police have seized two Colobus monkeys and a crocodile which were smuggled in from Myanmar, the police said on Monday.
Officials said that the alert police of Saiphai out-post in Kolasib District on Sunday night rescued the two Colobus monkeys and a crocodile, which were being ferried in a vehicle.
The police arrested the driver of the vehicle, Jakir Hussein Barbhuiya (35), a resident of Assam's Cachar district.
