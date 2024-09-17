Snake in Noida: Huge python spotted at Uncha Village; Rescued (Watch Video)

A python was spotted in Uncha Village, prompting immediate action from local wildlife authorities on Tuesday, September 17. According to Pramod Kumar, the District Forest Officer (DFO), the department received reports of the python's presence and quickly mobilised a rescue team.

Upon arrival, the team successfully captured the python and subsequently released it into a nearby jungle. DFO Kumar said, "We received information that a python was spotted in a village named Uncha. We rescued and released it in the jungle. It is difficult to say how it reached the village because the region is a habitat for pythons. It has been living in areas near Hindon and Yamuna."

Python Spotted at Uncha Village

Residents expressed relief at the swift response from the forest department, ensuring that both the snake and the community remained safe. Local authorities have urged residents to report any sightings of wildlife promptly to prevent potential conflicts and ensure proper handling by trained professionals.