Snatcher couple held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 A married couple, who used to commit snatchings together, has been arrested from West Delhi, police said on Thursday.

DCP of West Delhi Urvija Goel said that the accused were identified as Amit Chatra and his wife Rakhi.

The police said that on January 16, they got a call regarding a snatching incident in Moti Nagar area. The accused had snatched a cell phone from a girl.

The victim told the police that her mobile was snatched by two persons on a scooty. The pillion rider was a woman and had snatched her mobile near Ramesh Nagar Metro Station. The police filed an FIR in this connection and started investigation. A team of police officials was formed to look into the matter.

With the help of technical surveillance, the team identified the two criminals and nabbed them from Daya Basti along with the snatched mobile phone.

The police found that the husband used to ride the scooty while his wife would commit snatchings.

The couple was remanded to judicial custody by the court. Further probe in the matter is underway.

