Snatcher gang disguised as ‘babas’ on Delhi streets, four arrested

New Delhi, Aug 5 In an alarming case, the Delhi Police have arrested four individuals who allegedly posed as spiritual men or ‘babas’ to carry out a snatching incident in broad daylight.

The incident, which occurred on August 1, unfolded when a woman travelling from Moti Nagar to Connaught Place in a Rapido taxi was targeted by a group of men disguised as holy men smeared with ash.

According to a press release issued by the West District Police, the woman reported that as her vehicle halted at the Shadipur Flyover red light, three individuals aged between 20 and 25 approached her side of the taxi.

Dressed in the attire of priests, they initially begged for alms. The woman handed over Rs 200 to them, but moments later, one of them snatched a gold and diamond ring from her middle finger and fled the scene. A case was promptly registered at the Moti Nagar Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Under the leadership of Inspector Varun Dalal, SHO Moti Nagar, and the guidance of ACP Vijay Singh, a special team was formed.

CCTV footage near the crime scene was meticulously examined, revealing that the suspects had escaped in an auto-rickshaw. Investigators tracked down the registered owner of the auto, who informed police that it had been rented to one Vinod Kamat. His mobile number was also shared with the authorities.

Vinod Kamat was apprehended near Ashoka Park Metro Station. During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement and led police to his accomplices, Kabir and Birju, in Punjabi Bagh.

All three admitted to committing the crime and revealed that the stolen ring had been sold to a local goldsmith named Gurcharan Singh for Rs 26,000. A raid at Singh’s shop in GTB Nagar led to his arrest.

During questioning, he admitted to purchasing and melting the stolen ring and handed over the melted gold and 61 small diamond pieces to the police.

The interrogation revealed that the group had carefully orchestrated the crime by using religious attire to disarm suspicion. Vinod Kamat served as the driver and facilitator. Kabir, the son of Birju, and Amar, who remains absconding, are relatives and co-conspirators.

The recovered items include the melted gold, 61 diamonds from the ring, the auto-rickshaw used in the escape, and the religious garments and make-up kit used to create the disguise.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District) Vichitra Veer confirmed the arrests and stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the absconding accused.

