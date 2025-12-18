SNDP veteran Natesan slams young Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's 'arrogance' for Left's poll debacle

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 18 SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan on Thursday launched a sharp attack on outgoing Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, blaming her style of functioning for the CPI-M's setback in the state capital in the recent local body polls.

His remarks come amid growing post-election introspection within the Left following its disappointing performance in the city.

For the first time in the history of the premier Corporation, the BJP became the single biggest party by winning 50 seats in the 101-member Corporation. The CPI-M-led Left saw its tally coming down from 50 to 29, while the Congress-led UDF tally went up from 8 to 19.

Recalling a string of controversies that marked Arya Rajendran’s tenure, Natesan used a pointed metaphor to criticise her conduct, remarking that one should not "writhe before ripening".

He alleged that arrogance and conceit crept into her public conduct after assuming office.

Rajendran had made national headlines in 2020 when she was sworn in as the youngest Mayor in the country, a milestone that the CPI-M projected as a symbol of generational change in governance.

However, Natesan argued that excessive praise and political patronage eventually worked against her.

"“Everyone lifted her up, and she, in turn, became inflated. That overconfidence caused damage," said Natesan, who leads the powerful and the biggest social outfit of the Hindu Ezhava community.

Stressing that power must be exercised with humility, he said the present political climate leaves little room for authoritarian behaviour.

"This is not the old era. Those holding office must know how to behave," he said, adding that the Mayor’s approach alienated sections of the electorate in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to him, Rajendran’s conduct became a decisive factor in the Left’s setback in the corporation elections.

He also pointed to a visible increase in the BJP’s vote share in the district, suggesting that voter dissatisfaction had translated into political shifts.

The Mayor’s perceived arrogance, he said, became a subject of public discussion and eventually reflected in the ballot.

Natesan further remarked that despite undertaking several positive initiatives, the Left failed to communicate its achievements effectively at the grassroots level.

"There was also an element of muscle-flexing. In public life, one must behave with decency and affection towards people," he said.

