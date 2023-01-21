Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh disrupts public utility systems

In the past two days, public utility systems in Himachal Pradesh have been disrupted due to heavy snowfall.

355 roads including 3 National Highways are blocked in the state.

District-wise, 14 roads in Chamba, 2 in Kangra, 29 in Kinnaur, 47 roads and 2 national Highways (NH) in Kullu, 29 roads in Mandi district, 54 roads were closed in Shimla and 177 roads were closed in Lahaul Spiti.

Rohtang Pass NH-3 and NH-305 were closed in Kullu because of heavy snowfall.

NH-505 Gramphu to Lossar and NH-3 Darcha to Sarchu will remain closed till summer.

194 Electricity Supply Schemes are disrupted in the state.

Chamba is facing the most failure of electricity schemes. A total of 125 electricity schemes are disrupted in Chamba, 1 in Hamirpur, 1 in Kangra's Palampur, 42 in Kullu, 14 in Mandi and 11 electricity supply schemes in Shimla are disrupted.

The water supply schemes (WSS) are also hampered. 19 water supply schemes in the state are affected due to bad weather.

1 in Bharmaur of Chamba, 2 in Lahaul Spiti, and the most, 16 WSS are disrupted in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

Keylong in Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh recorded as low as 7.8 degrees below the freezing point on Saturday morning.

Shimla recorded 2.3, Dharamshala 4.2, Una 4, Solan 0.8, and Manali recorded 0 degrees Celcius. The second lowest temperature was also recorded from Lahaul Spiti district, where Kukumseri recorded at -7.3 degrees.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor