Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Police Rescue 5,000 Tourists Stranded in Kullu Amid Heavy Snow

Kullu police successfully rescued approximately 5,000 tourists stranded at Solang Nala, a popular ski resort in Himachal Pradesh, due to heavy snowfall. The rescue operation, initiated on December 27, came after around 1,000 vehicles were left stranded in the area.

"Due to fresh snowfall today on 27.12.2024, about 1000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on," Kullu police said in a post on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heavy snowfall and cold waves will continue to affect Himachal Pradesh. An orange alert for snowfall and cold waves was issued for December 27 and 28. The state has experienced significant rainfall and snowfall across six districts: Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur.

Starting December 29, a renewed cold wave is expected to affect the plains, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts. These areas, along with Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, are likely to experience severe cold conditions until January 1. Dense fog is also predicted in isolated locations on January 1, which could reduce visibility and worsen travel conditions.

On Friday, Shimla city recorded a temperature of around 5°C, with a slight rise expected on December 28. However, a significant drop in minimum temperatures is likely after December 29.

