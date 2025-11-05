Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir: Gulmarg’s Scenic Hills and Trees Turn Magical White (Watch Video)

India's heaven on earth Jammu Kashmir has turned into wonderland as it has transformed into white land after a fresh spell of snowfall. Picturesque hill station, known for its lush green meadows and scenic views, is now blanketed in a layer of soft, pristine snow. This marks as the beginning of winter in the Kashmir Valley. Gulmarg, known for its beautiful scenery and snow-covered mountains, is a favorite place for winter activities like skiing and snowboarding. As winter arrives, more tourists are expected to visit.

Gulmarg's natural beauty, including its rolling hills and snow-capped mountains, is stunning. After it snows, the area is covered in a blanket of white. The snow-covered mountains, hills, and trees sparkle, turning Gulmarg into a magical winter wonderland. It's a popular place for taking photos and enjoying nature walks.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | Gulmarg turns into a white wonderland as it witnesses a fresh spell of snow. pic.twitter.com/OpCCH2S9x2 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update

Minimum temperature as per Regional Met Center of J and K or the day is -2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius for Gulmarg with the prediction of "generally cloudy sky with light rain." The region will have mainly clear skies with a high of 13°C and a low of 0°C on November 6 and 7. From November 8 to 10, mainly clear skies will continue with a high of 12°C and a low of 1°C.