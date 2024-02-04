Snowfall in Kashmir, morning flights cancelled & others on standby

Srinagar, Feb 4 All morning flights at the Srinagar international airport were cancelled on Sunday due to snowfall.

Officials at the airport said that all morning flights at the airport were cancelled due to continuing snowfall, and flights for the rest of the day have been put on standby.

“Resumption of flights will be reviewed as the weather behaves,” officials said.

Kashmir has received its first major snowfall of the season during the last 24 hours.

The snowfall has brought relief to locals as the long dry spell has been broken and prospects of sufficient water in various rivers, lakes, springs, streams and other water bodies during the ensuing summer months have shown up.

