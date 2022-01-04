Snowfall in Kashmir, rain in Jammu division

Srinagar, Jan 4 Light to moderate snowfall occurred in Kashmir on Tuesday while rain lashed the Jammu division as the weather office forecast inclement weather in J&K and Ladakh till January 9.

"We have already issued an advisory about moderate to heavy snowfall in Kashmir division and rain in the Jammu division.

"Inclement weather is expected to continue till January 9 (forenoon)", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 0.6, Pahalgam minus 1.2 and Gulmarg minus 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh region had minus 7.5, Leh minus 6.1 and Kargil minus 9.0 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 11.8, Katra 10.3, Batote 2.6, Banihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah 3.5 as the night's lowest temperature.

