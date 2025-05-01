Social Justice Ministry-UNDP pact to boost finance, tech, and safety for waste pickers

New Delhi, May 1 In a significant move to empower waste pickers across India, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) on Thursday signed a Letter of Agreement (LoA) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which aims to recognise the vital role of waste pickers in waste collection, recovery, and recycling while providing them with improved access to finance, relevant technologies, and a safe, sustainable work environment.

Under this agreement, the UNDP will provide crucial financial support for setting up State Project Management Units (PMUs) in various states under the NAMASTE (National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem) Scheme.

This collaboration is expected to streamline coordination between central authorities and state governments, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the scheme's implementation.

The waste picker component of the NAMASTE Scheme, introduced in the financial year 2024, aims to formally include waste pickers into the ecosystem.

The scheme’s goal is to enumerate 2,50,000 waste pickers across the country, offering them occupational photo ID cards for formal identity and access to government benefits.

The initiative will also provide waste pickers with health insurance under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme, skill development training, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, and capital subsidies for waste collection vehicles.

Furthermore, the scheme seeks to strengthen waste picker collectives, enabling them to manage Decentralised Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs) and improve their livelihoods.

Over 5,000 waste pickers have already been profiled across various states through the NAMASTE mobile application, marking a significant step toward the formal recognition and integration of this essential workforce into India’s economy.

The scheme encourages waste pickers to form and strengthen Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which help them manage their own businesses and improve their lives.

This partnership between the ministry and the UNDP underscores a commitment to improving the welfare of waste pickers and supporting their contribution to a cleaner, more sustainable India.

