Social media cheers Modi govt's plan to curtail Waqf powers, slams Congress for 'appeasement'

New Delhi, Aug 4 The decision of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to limit the sweeping powers of the Waqf Board through an upcoming amendment to the Waqf Act has received widespread praise on social media.

Many users on X have criticised what they view as the Congress' appeasement politics. Some even called for the complete abolition of the Waqf Act rather than just amending it.

With political reactions already emerging, there is a strong likelihood that this issue will escalate into a major political conflict in the coming days.

The timing of the move, just two months before the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, suggests a forthcoming political showdown.

Additionally, the matter gains further significance with the upcoming by-polls in 10 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

There is no doubt that the issue has sparked a significant debate both in political circles and on social media, centering on how the UPA government granted what many perceive as arbitrary powers.

"Big move to limit Waqf powers: The Modi cabinet clears amendments in the Waqf Act. We welcome it. This country and the majority population have been targeted by parties that engage in appeasement politics and empower the Waqf Act," said Anila Singh, a BJP leader.

"Did you know that due to Congress' Muslim appeasement politics, Waqf board has the 3rd largest ownership of Indian lands? Now to limit the power of Muslim Waqf Board, Modi govt to present 'Waqf Board Amendment Bill' in Parliament," another netizen posted on X.

One user went a step further, posting: "No. No. Waqf Act should be repealed. Not just modified. Appeasement is continuing. Vote bank politics is continuing."

"Waqf Act - Draconian law in which anyone's property could be declared Waqf Asset, 1995 was peak Secular politics & Lutyens Media hid its danger. Now reports suggest MODI GOVT is bringing change to it. Great decision," wrote another X user.

Appreciating the government's move, Virender Sharma wrote on X: "Waqf Board are the third largest landowners in India. Once passed, Waqf can't tag any property as a waqf asset Presently, it has properties more than 9.4 lakh acres."

