'Social media echo chamber where wishful thinking is passed off as the national narrative': Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, June 2 Reacting to the Exit Polls projections which give NDA more seats than the alliance had in 2019 polls, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Sunday, took a dig at social media for "wishful thinking."

Taking to his X handle, Omar said: “Déjà vu. 5 years ago during the campaign - 'he’s gone back to Hindu-Muslim, the BJP is in trouble.' Come the Exit Polls - 'have you seen the numbers? I’m depressed, this can’t be happening.' This year it’s been exactly the same - 'he’s relying on Muslim bashing, the BJP is in big trouble, they won’t cross 250.' Exit Poll time - 'damn, I’m depressed. How can this be happening again?' Gotta love this little social media echo chamber where wishful thinking is passed off as the national narrative.”

Omar ridiculed the social media for trying to create an "echo chamber rhetoric" that NDA would get the majority during these elections.

Omar said the social media echo chamber was trying to convert its wishful thinking into a national narrative which hasn’t happened.

The Exit Polls projections have predicted three seats to National Conference (NC) and two to BJP out of the five Lok Sabha seats in J&K.

Omar Abdullah is the NC candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency where he is challenged by Sajad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference and the incarcerated former MLA, Engineer Rashid of Awami Itihad Party.

Exit Polls have also predicted Omar’s victory in Baramulla.

