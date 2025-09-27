Social media influencer arrested in Bengal for making derogatory comments about Armed Forces

Kolkata, Sep 27 A social media influencer from Aranghata in West Bengal's Nadia district has been arrested for making highly derogatory comments about the Indian Armed Forces on social media, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Biswajit Biswas, a resident of Aranghata.

He was arrested late Friday night and was presented in a district court in Nadia district on Saturday afternoon, a police officer said.

According to the police officer, after being presented at the court, the accused person apologised profusely for his action.

The police initiated action against Biswas, a social media influencer, following a series of complaints received against him by his neighbours as well as some of his friends on the social media platform, which he used for spreading canards against the Indian Armed Forces.

As per the complaints received by the police, besides making derogatory posts about the Indian Armed Forces, Biswas often used to come on Facebook Live, and during the live sessions, he used to abuse the Indian Armed Forces and the serving personnel by passing highly objectionable and derogatory language.

Some people noticed that and they brought the matter to the notice of the local police, following which he was arrested.

The police further said that while he was being questioned after the arrest, the accused could not really explain the reason behind his grudge about the Indian Armed Forces, or what prompted him to make such derogatory posts.

Incidentally, during the Operation Sindoor phase earlier this year, some people in West Bengal were accused of making objectionable comments about the Indian Army, and the police promptly took action against them.

In the case of Biswas, the police are said to be really baffled about what prompted the accused to resort to such actions without any context.

“Many people in the area are also upset with the behavior of the young man,” a district police official said.

