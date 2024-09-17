Social media influencers drum up support for tourism activities in Wayanad

Wayanad, Sep 17 Weeks after the worst-ever disaster in Wayanad, around 30 social media influencers from the South Indian states got together to reaffirm their unwavering support of the tourism activities of Wayanad which witnessed devastating landslides recently.

Wayanad is a hugely popular tourist destination not just for domestic tourists but also for foreign tourists. It is accessible from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Following the disaster on July 30th, which left close to 400 people dead and around 90 still missing, the district is yet to get back to normal, as the fresh tourist season is around the corner.

Incidentally, the decision to bring these social influencers was the brainchild of the State Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas who launched the official video of the Tourism Department “Ente Keralam Ennum Sundaram” at Mananthavady in the district on Tuesday.

Outside Kerala, the campaign will take off under the tagline “It’s Kerala Season.”

Riyas- son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also interacted with social media influencers, including vloggers and bloggers.

The visit of social media influencers is part of a series of promotional activities for Kerala Tourism’s new campaign, which aims to attract more holidaymakers worldwide.

Interacting with social media influencers, including vloggers and bloggers, Riyas said the Department of Tourism will organise a ‘Tribal Cultural Festival’ this year to promote tourism in Wayanad by highlighting the cultural and ethnic heritage of the place.

The Minister noted that Wayanad has a special place on the tourism map owing to its immense possibilities for adventure tourism and balmy weather.

As part of the campaign, social media influencers will visit major tourism destinations in Wayanad and create content that will help catapult the unique features of the mind-blowing landscape and scenic beauty of the district.

They will experience for themselves that Wayanad remains as beautiful as ever, like the rest of Kerala, and generate video content for social media to show it to the world.

Kerala’s peak tourist season begins around November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor