Social worker, Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal passes away in Pune

Renowned social worker and Padma Shri recipient Sindhutai Sapkal passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Pune on Tuesday.

Sapkal was 74 and breathed her last in Galaxy Care Hospital.

"She was admitted to the hospital for more than a month and died due to heart attack at the hospital today at 8.10 pm," said Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, Medical Director, Galaxy Hospital on Tuesday.

Sapkal, who was popularly referred to as "Mai", ran an orphanage in Pune where she adopted more than 1,000 orphan children. She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021 for her contribution to society.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of Sapkal.

"The life of Dr Sindhutai Sapkal was an inspiring saga of courage, dedication and service. She loved & served orphaned, tribals and marginalised people. Conferred with Padma Shri in 2021, she scripted her own story with incredible grit. Condolences to her family and followers," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "Dr Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also condoled the demise of Sapkal.

"The demise of Sindhutai Sapkal is deeply saddening. Despite suffering difficulties in her own personal life, Sindhutai dedicated her life to the service of thousands of orphaned and abandoned children. She was an epitome of love and compassion. Her demise has orphaned all of her children. I offer my condolences to her large family and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul," Governor Koshyari said.

( With inputs from ANI )

