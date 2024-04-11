'Soil of martyrs' villages reveals Kashmir connection': PM Modi slams Kharge in Rajasthan rally

Jaipur, April 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sternly criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks in which he questioned the relevance of PM Modi raising the issue of Kashmir and Article 370 abrogation during his speeches, saying "many heroes from Rajasthan sacrificed their lives in Kashmir".

Addressing the Vijay Shankhnaad Rally in Karauli, PM Modi said: "Congress leaders should understand how Rajasthan is connected with Kashmir. They should go to the families of martyrs in Rajasthan. The soil of martyrs' villages will speak the story of the Rajasthan and Kashmir connection."

"When I talk about Kashmir in Rajasthan, they ask if Article 370 is removed from Kashmir, then what is the concern of Rajasthan? I just want to tell the Congress… listen with open ears and send my video to your leaders also. Go to the homes of the brave martyrs of Rajasthan. The soil of their villages will speak the story of its connection with Kashmir. Many heroes from Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives on the soil of Kashmir," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the Congress has become narrow-minded after being away from power. "After being away from power, they have started thinking lowly. Now they are also asking questions about the land of Maharana Pratap," he said, while accusing the Congress of playing the "dirty game of appeasement" for the sake of its vote bank.

In an oblique reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, criticising the Wayanad MP, said: "The Congress prince in foreign countries says that India is not a nation. When the army carries out a surgical strike, they ask for proof. Congress was the first to stand with the 'Tukde Tukde' gang."

Taking note of the massive crowd at the Karauli rally, PM Modi said: "Karauli is showing the results (of elections) that will be announced on June 4, which is 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'."

PM Modi said that each house in Rajasthan will get water and "this is Modi's Guarantee".

Speaking on the paper leak matter, he said: "The Congress government has been searching for looting instances. They had arranged for a paper leak factory here in Rajasthan. However, I had given the guarantee that tough action will be taken against the accused when the BJP government is formed and we have fulfilled this guarantee."

PM Modi also criticised the Congress for its delayed stand on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and said that the Central government launched the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' with the aim of resolving the water crisis. Still, the then Rajasthan government made embezzlements in this project too.

"ERCP which was being awaited for years was implemented in just one and a half months by the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government in Rajasthan," he added.

