Solar rooftop systems to be installed on all govt buildings in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 14 Solar rooftop system will be installed on all the buildings of the government of Andhra Pradesh by the end of 2025.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP) on Wednesday.

The officials of both NVVN and NREDCAP signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

The state government said that it is keen to promote solar rooftop systems in the domestic sector and government institutions under the PM Surya Ghar scheme launched by the Union government.

Under this scheme, it is proposed to solarise the government buildings in the state to meet the power requirement through solar energy in an environmentally sustainable manner.

It is proposed to implement 300 MW solar rooftop systems in the government buildings in the first phase. NVVN will install the solar rooftop systems and deliver the solar power at a levelised tariff which is uniform for 25 years.

It is also the responsibility of the NVVN to operate and maintain the solar rooftop systems for 25 years free of cost.

The Chief Minister termed the MoU a step towards a greener future in line with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Chandrababu Naidu said this switch to solar energy will result in savings and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

A 25-year agreement will ensure that the cost of solar power remains low, leading to big savings in the long run. The estimated annual savings on implementing 300 MW Solar Rooftop Systems in Government Buildings is Rs 118.27 crore, assuming Plant Load Factor (PLF) at 18 per cent, he said.

“The savings over 25 years would be Rs. 2957 crore. We can achieve a reduction of Carbon Emissions to an extent of 3.41 lakh metric tonnes per annum or 85.25 lakh metric tonnes over 25 years, Chandrababu Naidu added.

Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC, Renu Narang, CEO of NVVN, K Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Energy Department, K.V.N. Chakradhara Babu, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NREDCAP were present.

--IANS

