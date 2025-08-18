Solar rooftops power homes in Kutch under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Bhuj (Kutch), Aug 18 As energy demands surge in modern India, solar power is fast becoming a reliable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional electricity sources. In Gujarat’s Kutch district, a growing number of households are embracing rooftop solar panels, thanks to the Prime Minister Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana launched on January 23, 2024.

This government-backed initiative aims to promote green energy, reduce dependency on coal-generated power, and cut electricity costs for small and medium-income households. With the region’s abundant sunlight, especially in areas like Kutch and Kathiawar, the solar scheme is proving particularly effective.

Financial relief for families

Under this scheme, households installing rooftop solar systems up to 3 kW receive a subsidy of Rs 78,000 from the government. With the total cost of a 3 kW system ranging between Rs 1.5 and Rs 1.7 lakh, the net investment comes down to approximately Rs 92,000. Over a period of 3.5 to 4 years, this investment is recovered through zero electricity bills, after which beneficiaries enjoy free electricity for years to come.

“After installing a 3-kilowatt solar power system, our electricity bill has become zero,” says Jignaben Parinbhai Thakkar, a resident of Bhuj.

Her solar setup generates approximately 18 units of electricity per day, of which only 8–10 units are used by her household. The remaining surplus is added to the grid and calculated annually.

“We save about 8 units daily, and by the end of the year, we earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000. This amount is directly credited to our bank account. It’s a huge relief,” she adds with satisfaction.

Environment-friendly and low maintenance

Solar power is not only a cost-saving solution but also a climate-conscious one.

“It’s also surprisingly easy to maintain,” says Jignaben. “We just clean the panels with water every 15 to 20 days to remove dust. That’s all it needs.”

Growing awareness and future potential

The state and central governments have both been pushing for cleaner energy alternatives for the past four years. Thanks to this continued awareness drive and subsidy support, hundreds of households in Kutch have already adopted rooftop solar systems.

In agricultural areas, farmers are also showing interest, seeing solar energy as a tool not only to cut costs but also to increase profits through modern, energy-efficient farming methods.

The Prime Minister Surya Ghar Yojana is available to eligible citizens through the official portal: https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in, where they can apply for installation and track subsidies.

As solar energy continues to brighten homes, reduce bills, and power aspirations, beneficiaries like Jignaben Thakkar stand as real-life examples of how government schemes — when implemented well — can truly empower communities at the grassroots.

--IANS

