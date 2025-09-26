Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment: How to Check Status on BSE, NSE; Today’s GMP

The Initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions opened for bidding on September 23, 2025 and closed on September 25, 2025, It will allot shares today (September 26) for the lucky investors, while the listing will be scheduled for Tuesday, September 30. Once the IPO is allotted, bidders will receive a message or an email at their registered contact details.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Details

The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 333 to Rs 351 per share with a lot size of 42 shares. Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO witnessed a strong response from investors and raised Rs 490 crore from its bidding, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14,24,251 equity shares worth Rs 50 crore.

The Solarworld Energy IPO was subscribed by 65.01 times, which fetched over 16.32 lakh applications with a bidding of Rs 18,460 crore. The portion for qualified institutional bidders was subscribed 70.43 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors was booked 64.73 times. The portion for retail investors was subscribed 49.15 times.

How to Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status on the BSE Website

1. Visit the official website of the BSE IPO page

2. Select Issue Type.

3 Issue Name from drop-down.

4. Enter application number or PAN number.

5. Click on Search.

How to Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status on NSE Website

1. Visit the Verify IPO Bid/Allotment Details page on NSE.

2. Select IPO type.

3. Select Company

4. Enter PAN number and Application.

5. Click on submit.

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO is currently around Rs 52, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 403, which is 15% from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.