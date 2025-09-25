Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Subscribed 13 Times So Far On Day 3; Check GMP Rate and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Noida-based firm Solarworld Energy Solutions was subscribed by 13 times so far on the third and the last day of bidding on Thursday, September 25. The Rs 490 crore Solar EPC company was bid 28.21 times for the 14.71 lakh shares by retail investors. The non-institutional investors portion was booked 24.37 times, while the qualified institutional buyers bid 2.32 times.

Solarworld Energy Solutions GMP

According to the site that tracks grey market premium (GMP), Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO is currently trading at 15%. GMP is an unofficial market where shares start trading before the allotment in the IPO and continue till the listing day. GMP give the investors the idea of the listing or opening price of the IPO.

The price band of the Solarworld Energy IPO has been fixed at Rs 333 to Rs 351 per share, with a lot size of 42 shares. The minimum investment required for retail investors is Rs 14,742.

Solarworld Energy Solutions raised Rs 220.5 crore from 14 anchor investors on September 22, ahead of its IPO opening. The company plans to use Rs 420 crore fresh issue for establishing a 1.2 GW solar PV TopCon cell manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh, through Kartik Solarworld. The remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes, while the offer-for-sale proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.

About Solarworld Energy Solutions

The company was founded in 2013, it operates in the solar energy sector, specialising in EPC services for solar power projects. The company provides end-to-end solutions to public sector undertakings (PSUs) and commercial and industrial (C&I) clients.

SolarWorld Energy Solutions Allotment Date

The allotment of Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO will take place on September 26, 2025 and the company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE with the tentative listing date set for September 30.