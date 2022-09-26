Soldier, 2 civilians injured in encounter at J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 26 A soldier and two civil were injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

"One Army soldier and two civil got injured in the ongoing encounter. All the three injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Operation going on," police said.

The firefight in Batpora area of Kulgam started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor