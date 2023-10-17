Soldier dies in accidental firing in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 17 A soldier died in an accidental rifle fire in J&K’s Rajouri district, said officials on Tuesday.

Officials said that an Army man deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district died after his weapon went off accidentally late Monday evening.

“The incident took place late last evening when a team of the Army was on routine duty at a forward location.

“The weapon of the soldier went off accidentally and he received a bullet injury.

“He was immediately shifted to the Army medical centre, but he succumbed to critical injury,” officials said.

