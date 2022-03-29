Soldier injured in accidental fire in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, March 29 A soldier was injured on Tuesday in accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police sources said the soldier belongs to the 34 Rashtriya Rifles.

"The soldier was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally during cleaning in Behibagh camp in Kulgam district.

"The injured soldier was removed to the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment," sources added.

