Soldier injured in firing incident on Army camp in J&K

Jammu, Sep 2 A soldier was injured on Monday in a firing incident at an Army base camp in J&K’s Jammu city.

Officials said that the soldier was injured when three gunshots were fired from outside the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu and in retaliation the sentry guard fired in the air.

“An army soldier injured in this incident was shifted to the Army hospital in Nagrota where doctors said his condition is stable. The sentry at the guard post fired some gunshots in the air since the area around the Sunjuwan army camp is densely populated,” officials said adding that it was a standoff firing incident.

Reports also said that drones have been pressed into service to locate the source of the gunshots fired at the Army camp.

It must be recalled that on February 10, 2018, at predawn, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists attacked the Sunjuwan Army camp.

Six soldiers, three attackers and one civilian were killed and 20 injured, including 14 soldiers, and five women and children.

The 2018 attack coincided with the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict, Afzal Guru.

Army then said that Mufti Waqas, JeM commander was the mastermind of the 2018 Sunjuwan terror attack.

Waqas was killed in an Army operation on March 5, 2018, in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The investigation of the 2018 Sunjuwan terror attack was handed over to the NIA and the agency re-registered the case on April 26, 2022.

The NIA produced a charge sheet against 12 persons in the court in the terror attack case.

Reports had also said in 2018 that a retired Pakistan Army brigadier and key Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operative, Amir Hamza was believed by Indian counter-terror agencies to be among the brains behind the 2018 attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp.

Amir Hamza was killed by unknown assassins in Pakistan in June 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor