Soldier killed, another injured in Poonch road accident

Jammu, Jan 16 A soldier was killed and another injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

As per officials, the accident occurred when an army vehicle went out of the driver’s control in Kasalyan area and plunged into a gorge at Chira Wala Morh.

Two soldiers were injured in the accident. They were shifted to Army's 93 Brigade hospital in Poonch, an official said.

"One of the two injured soldiers identified as Pritam Singh succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital.

"The other injured soldier identified as Abdul Manan is under treatment at the hospital and his condition is described as stable by attending doctors," the official said.

