Soldier killed as Chinese Manja slits throat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 14 An Indian Army soldier was killed after his throat was slit by Chinese Manja in Hyderabad.

Naik Kagithala Koteswar Reddy, 30, who was riding a two-wheeler, died in the incident occurred on Indira Reddy Flyover in Langer House on Saturday evening.

The profusely bleeding soldier was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed.

Koteswar Reddy was a native of Pedda Valteru in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code's (IPC) sSection 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The incident highlights how use of manja or glass coated nylon/synthetic thread for kite flying is continuing unabated despite the ban by authorities.

The Forest Department claimed to have taken various measures to implement the ban on use of manja in kite flying during Sankranti festival. The state government had issued orders in 2016 imposing total ban on manja to save birds as well as for the safety of humans. The Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology department had issued orders imposing a ban on procuring, stocking, sale and use of manja.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor