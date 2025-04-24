Soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu, April 24 One soldier was killed on Thursday in a gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

The Army said that based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched on Thursday in Basantgarh, Udhampur.

“Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Brave hearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts. Operations are going on,” said officials here.

Further details of the soldier were awaited.

Another encounter broke out on Wednesday in the Kulgam district between the security forces and the terrorists, and was continuing. The operation against the terrorists started with the exchange of gunfire, but since Thursday morning, no exchange of gunfire has been reported.

The security forces launched another operation in Poonch district against terrorists this morning.

Three operations are presently going on in addition to the massive anti-terrorist operation underway in the Pahalgam area to trace and hunt down terrorists responsible for the Baisaran meadow massacre. A total of 26 innocent tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22.

The Baisaran meadow operation is tech-assisted using drones, helicopters, electronic equipment and sniffer dogs.

The security forces have been given clear orders to hunt down the killers who killed the 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local. The civilians included a Nepali national.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited ground zero on Wednesday to convey a powerful message to the perpetrators of the Baisaran meadow massacre.

India reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack by suspending the Indus Water Treaty signed by the two countries in 1960. The Attari border crossing has been shut. Pakistani nationals have been asked to leave India within 48 hours, and the staff of India’s High Commission in Pakistan has been reduced to 30 per cent.

The military attaché of the Pakistan High Commission has been declared persona non grata, and a note has been served to its top diplomat in New Delhi.

An all-party meeting has been convened in which the government will inform political parties about the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, in an operation, a module of the overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted in J&K's Bandipora district, said police on Thursday, adding that four have been arrested. Illegal arms and ammunition were recovered from them, including two Chinese hand grenades, one 7.62 MM magazine, and 30 rounds of 7.62 MM.

