Soldier shoots himself dead in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 11 An Indian Army soldier shot himself dead in J&K's Kupwara district on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said Havaldar Gurjeet Singh of 6 Rashtriya Rifles shot himself dead with his service rifle in Kachhal village of Keran tehsil in Kupwara.

"Police has taken cognisance of the incident. What prompted the soldier to take the extreme step is being ascertained," a source said.

