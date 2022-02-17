Soldier shoots himself in J&K's Nagrota

Jammu, Feb 17 A soldier ended his life by allegedly shooting himself in Nagrota area of Jammu district on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said that the soldier, identified as Biswajit Gagoi of 60 Rashtriya Rifles, shot himself with his service rifle.

"He died on the spot. An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of law in this incident and investigation has been started to find out what forced the soldier to take the extreme step," a source said.

