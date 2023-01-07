Soldiers open fire on LoC in Poonch after 'suspicious movement'

Jammu, Jan 7 Army troops opened fire on the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch on Saturday after noticing "suspicious movement", a defence official said.

"Around 7.50 p.m., after noticing suspicious movement close to 638 Post of 19 Madras in Balakote sector of the LoC in Poonch, army opened fire for about 5 minutes," a defence source said, adding that the details are awaited.

