Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tests positive for COVID-19

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.A statement issued by the Solicitor General's office said he tested Covid positive on Sunday night and is isolating."Since I had mild symptoms from Saturday, I had isolated myself from Saturday only," Mehta said in the statement.

Referring to the swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, he said ,"I am feeling sorry for myself that I won't be able to personally witness the historic oath".The Solicitor General would virtually appear in two-three small matters in the apex court on Monday and thereafter would take leave for few days.

