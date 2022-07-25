Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tests positive for COVID-19
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2022 12:42 PM2022-07-25T12:42:21+5:302022-07-25T12:42:29+5:30
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.A statement issued by the ...
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.A statement issued by the Solicitor General's office said he tested Covid positive on Sunday night and is isolating."Since I had mild symptoms from Saturday, I had isolated myself from Saturday only," Mehta said in the statement.
Referring to the swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, he said ,"I am feeling sorry for myself that I won't be able to personally witness the historic oath".The Solicitor General would virtually appear in two-three small matters in the apex court on Monday and thereafter would take leave for few days.