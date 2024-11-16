Somaiya files plaint in EC against AIMPLB's Maulana Nomani over divisive speech

Mumbai, Nov 16 Amid the heated Maharashtra Assembly election campaign, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday said that he has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) spokesperson Maulana Khalil-ur Rahman Sajjad Nomani, accusing him of delivering hate speeches and promoting 'vote jihad.'

In a video statement released on Saturday, Somaiya said, "We have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Maulana Sajjad Nomani. He has been delivering speeches among Muslim communities, inciting hateful religious sentiments.

"He has called for the social boycott of Muslims supporting the BJP and even suggested renaming them with non-Muslim names like Ghanshyam Das. Additionally, he has openly appealed for 'vote jihad.' I urge the Election Commission to take strict action against such divisive acts."

Somaiya further claimed that Nomani's remarks violate the Model Code of Conduct. On Friday, he wrote to the ECI, alleging that Nomani had provoked "religious fanaticism" and instigated "social boycotts against Muslims who vote for the BJP."

The controversy stems from a video circulating on social media, where Maulana Sajjad Nomani is seen addressing a public event. In the video, Nomani allegedly says, "I know that some of your people supported BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Such people should be stopped from receiving any support; there should be a social boycott of them."

"Stop greeting such people. What shameless people they are, supporting those who destroy mosques! They should announce that they are no longer Muslim; their name is Ghanshyam Das," he added.

The BJP has strongly condemned Nomani's remarks, with Somaiya calling them inflammatory and divisive. He stressed the need for immediate action to ensure fair and peaceful elections in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor