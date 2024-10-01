Some Cong leaders have become 'property dealers’, BJP raises party’s ‘dubious’ land deals

New Delhi, Oct 1 In a sharp attack on the Congress party, the BJP has accused several of its leaders, including its National President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi family, of involvement in dubious land deals.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking to the media on Tuesday, highlighted what he described as a pattern of land-related scams across states governed by the Congress.

“Why do Congress governments seem to be so entangled in land deal controversies? Land deal case came to light during the Hooda government in Haryana, Siddaramaiah's MUDA deal is already going on in Karnataka and now there are alleged irregularities in land linked to Kharge’s family in the Siddharth Vihar Society,” Prasad remarked.

He pointed out that even before these incidents, talks about alleged favouritism shown towards Robert Vadra, often referred to as ‘Damad Babu’ under the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan and Hooda's in Haryana had surfaced.

“Why is the Congress party so obsessed with land deals?” Prasad asked, accusing some Congress leaders of acting like property dealers.

He specifically referred to the alleged irregularities in Karnataka's MUDA under Siddaramaiah. While the matter is currently in court, Prasad demanded transparency and accountability from Kharge and the Congress leadership.

“There are many suspicious things in the land given to Kharge sahib's family. The matter is in court and the court will decide. But Kharge is the National President of the Congress. He is also Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. So, he and the Congress party will have to answer for this. Kharge and Rahul Gandhi ask a lot of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Of course, it is their right to do so, but they must also respond with honesty and transparency to the allegations related to land allotment,” he said.

Prasad added that wherever the Congress holds power, land-grabbing scandals seem to follow.

Prasad also criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s silence on issues in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and called upon the Congress to clarify its position on the government’s stance on terrorism, particularly in the context of Manipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor